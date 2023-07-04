'It’s a little irritating': Neighbors of suspected Mahany Park shooter confused, frustrated

Two hours after the shooting at Mahany Park, officers tried to serve a search warrant on Burnt Cedar Way. They arrested the shooters mother, according to neighbors

Example video title will go here for this video

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Sun City Roseville is a normally quiet retirement community, but the neighborhood was bursting with police activity Thursday when officials tried to serve a search warrant on Burnt Cedar Way.

Neighbors say this is where the man accused of shooting a California Highway Patrol officer and two hostages in Roseville lives.

Jim Taylor caught it all on camera — the video obtained by ABC10 shows police with their guns drawn heading toward the house about two hours after the fatal shooting in Mahany Park.

“Cars swoop this house across the street and they get out with their AR's. The lady finally came out and they ended up arresting her putting her in the car, they wouldn’t let her in the house so the SWAT team showed up,” recalled Taylor, describing the scene he caught on video.

CHP says they were serving a search warrant for 35-year-old Eric Abril’s home and car in connection with a recent Sacramento freeway shooting.

Neighbors say the woman arrested at the home was Abril’s mother and police were blocking their neighborhood for hours.

Dave Lewis shares a fence with the Abril home and says he’s concerned. He previously had interactions with Abril over fixing their joint fence that blew down in the storms.

“I found him to be a little abrupt, a little hard to deal with,” said Lewis.

Court records show this isn’t Abril’s first offense, outlining an extensive felony criminal history dating back to 2007 in Santa Clara County. News reports also tie him to a violent robbery back in 2013 in Morro Bay.

Now, over a day after the fatal shooting, neighbors are frustrated with the lack of information they have about what exactly happened.

“It’s a little irritating. I kept looking at news reports last night and this morning, and there’s not much information on the shooter,” said one man.

Abril remains in the hospital after police say he was shot by officials before being arrested in Mahany Park.

Once he recovers, Abril will be booked into Placer County Jail. It is not clear what he will be charged with at this time.