NEVADA CITY, Calif. — Nevada City is one of many small communities impacted by PG&E's power shutoffs in the months of September, October and November when many business in the area lost tens of thousands of dollars

The blackouts were part of the utility’s efforts to prevent their equipment from sparking wildfire, an problem that has led to more than 100 deaths and tens of thousands of homes destroyed since 2017.

Each year, Nevada City hosts the Victorian Christmas, a holiday market that takes over the streets of downtown on Wednesday’s and Sundays. This year, business owners and community leaders are urging folks to shop local to help recoup some of the loses during the shutoffs.

"It was incredibly disruptive to business," said Shana Maziarz, co-owner of Three Forks, a restaurant, bakery, and brewery in Nevada City. "Obviously, from a financial perspective and also from a — from a flow perspective in terms of our ordering."

Nevada County lost nearly $400,000 per day in tax revenue over one of the three-day shutoffs in October from more than 300 businesses, according to county data. Overall, the blackouts cost the county nearly $160,000 per day in salaries, overtime, fuel for generators and lost revenue.

Nevada County Board Supervisor Heidi Hall says businesses in the county could use the public’s support this holiday season to help make up from those losses.

"It’s a great place to bring kids and family members and visitors," Hall said. "And it’s a great time to help us support our small businesses."

