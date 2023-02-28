Thousands of PG&E customers without power near Nevada City

The outage started around 11 a.m., according to PG&E outage maps. There is no estimated time of restoration.

NEVADA CITY, Calif. — More than 5,000 PG&E customers are without power near Nevada City Tuesday as a winter storm slams Northern California.

The outage started around 11 a.m., according to PG&E outage maps. There is no estimated time of restoration. PG&E's outage map says the initial determination is the outage was caused by an equipment issue but the official cause is still under investigation.

Rain, snow and gusty winds may cause some power outages, PG&E's website warns. Here's more information on how to stay safe during storms and outages.

SMUD outages can be found HERE.

Roseville Electric Utility outages can be found HERE.

Lodi Electric Utility outages can be found HERE.