Power outage affects most of Nevada City

According to a post from the Nevada City Police Department, there is no estimated time of restoration.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NEVADA CITY, Calif. — Around 2,000 customers are without power in Nevada City Wednesday morning, according to PG&E outage maps.

The outage started around 1:33 a.m. and there is no estimated time of restoration. PG&E's outage map says the initial determination is the outage was caused by weather but the official cause is still under investigation.

The Cal Fire Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit said they responded to a tree that fell into powerlines causing a road closure near Fowler Road between Virginiatown and Highway 193.

CAL FIRE/Placer County Fire Department firefighters have responded to a tree into powerlines causing a road closure on Fowler between Virginiatown and Highway 193 with extensive power outages in the area. pic.twitter.com/dJPjSKC1zR — CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit (@CALFIRENEU) November 9, 2022

According to a post from the Nevada City Police Department, most of the town is without power.

The Nevada City School District said around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday that school is canceled for the day due to the outage.

“All school and school-related activities are canceled for Nevada City School District schools at Deer Creek, Seven Hills campuses,” wrote the district.

A make-up day will be announced soon. Check the status of the power outage HERE.

Watch more on ABC10: California winter storm latest: Snow continues falling in the Sierra