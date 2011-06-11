Power outage affects most of Nevada City

NEVADA CITY, Calif. — Around 2,000 customers are without power in Nevada City Wednesday morning, according to PG&E outage maps.
The outage started around 1:33 a.m. and there is no estimated time of restoration. PG&E's outage map says the initial determination is the outage was caused by weather but the official cause is still under investigation.
The Cal Fire Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit said they responded to a tree that fell into powerlines causing a road closure near Fowler Road between Virginiatown and Highway 193.
According to a post from the Nevada City Police Department, most of the town is without power.
The Nevada City School District said around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday that school is canceled for the day due to the outage.
“All school and school-related activities are canceled for Nevada City School District schools at Deer Creek, Seven Hills campuses,” wrote the district.
A make-up day will be announced soon. Check the status of the power outage HERE.
Watch more on ABC10: California winter storm latest: Snow continues falling in the Sierra