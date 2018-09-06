The Nevada County Sheriff's Department arrested a suspect in the murder of a missing man.

On May 27, Sean Danielle Bryant was arrested on charges of murder and murder involving torture relating to the disappearance of Stanley Owen Norman. The bail status for Bryant was upgraded to no bail and he's been in custody since his May 15 arrest on charges of domestic violence and torture.

Nevada County Sheriff's say Norman disappeared on April 15 and detectives interviewed Bryant multiple times amid the disappearance.

Bryant stated he and Norman were together in Grass Valley on April 14 and partied through the early morning of April 15 at Bryant's office. Bryant claims he woke up that afternoon and Norman was gone.

Nevada County Sheriff's Department

On May 4, someone found Norman's vehicle abandoned off Red Dog Rd, but Norman was not in the area of the vehicle. However, a search of the vehicle revealed foul play was involved. Based on initial evidence, detectives received a search warrant for Bryant's cell phone records, which showed inconsistencies with his police statement.

Bryant was then put under surveillance by the Sheriff's and then a coordinated operation between multiple agencies led to three search warrants at two places in Grass Valley and a residence in Cascade Shores on Sadie D Drive.

The search led to remnants of a small burn pile and was eventually confirmed by forensics to be human bones.

On May 27, Bryant was arrested on charges of murder and murder involving torture relating to the disappearance of Norman. The bail status for Bryant has been upgraded to no bail and he's been in custody since his May 15 arrest on charges of domestic violence and torture.

Bryant has a plea hearing on Thursday June 14 in Nevada County Superior Court.

The investigation is ongoing if you have any information regarding this incident contact the Major Crimes Unit at (530) 265- 1263.

© 2018 KXTV