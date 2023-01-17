83-year-old woman dead after two-car crash in Nevada County

The accident happened along Highway 49 at La Barr Meadows Road.

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — An 83-year-old woman died in Nevada County after a car accident Tuesday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported around 5:48 p.m. at Highway 49 and La Barr Meadows Road. First responders arrived to find two vehicles involved in the crash just north of the intersection.

Citing their preliminary investigation, CHP said the 83-year-old woman from Fair Oaks was southbound in a 1998 Honda Civic and approaching the traffic signal in the left turn lane to La Barr Meadows Road. A 2014 Acura MDX was in the fast lane of Highway 49 going northbound through the intersection.

While the cause of the crash is under investigation, police said the two cars "impacted" north of the intersection with the 83-year-old Honda driver being pinned inside her car.

Despite efforts to save her life, the woman died from her injuries. The Acura driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police said drugs and/or alcohol use don't appear to be a factor in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

