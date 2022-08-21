Motorcyclist dies after being ejected off bike in Nevada County crash

Authorities said the bike landed on top of the motorcyclist.

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — A motorcyclist is dead after after a failed turn ejected him from his bike in Nevada County, officials said.

The motorcyclist was identified as Donald Foley, 61 of Colfax.

The California High Patrol said the motorcyclist was ejected from his Harley Davidson Sportster after he failed to make a turn along Combie Road while traveling at a suspected high rate of speed. The crash happened around 5:35 p.m. near Cascade Crossing Road in south Nevada County.

Authorities said after Foley's bike left the roadway, he was ejected from his bike and hit a series of rocks north of the road. CHP said his bike landed on top of him.

Despite efforts by witnesses and first responders to help him, he ultimately died.

The crash is under investigation, but neither drugs or alcohol are suspected as factors.

