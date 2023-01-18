Nevada County deputies investigating in-custody death at Wayne Brown Correctional Facility

According to the sheriff's office, 40-year-old Amy Wayne Morris from Truckee was found unresponsive in her cell Tuesday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was found dead in her cell Tuesday morning.

According to a news release, 40-year-old Amy Wayne Morris from Truckee, was found unresponsive in her cell at the Wayne Brown Correctional Facility around 9:20 a.m.

Correctional staff and nurses attempted lifesaving measures before paramedics arrived, but Morris was ultimately pronounced dead around 10:30 a.m. at Sierra Memorial Hospital.

The sheriff’s office says Morris was arrested by Truckee police for domestic violence on Sunday night before being taken to the WBCF on Monday.

Her cause of death is under investigation.

WATCH MORE ON ABC10: PG&E faces manslaughter counts, family urges court transparency