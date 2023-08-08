Nevada County greenlights fire district consolidation, saving Rough & Ready station

Back in March, the Rough and Ready district announced plans to dissolve.

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — Nevada County leaders greenlit an effort to merge three fire district into one, which will also help keep a fire station in Rough and Ready afloat.

The Nevada County Board of Supervisors voted to support a consolidation effort from Rough and Ready Fire Protection District, Penn Valley Fire Protection District and Nevada County Consolidated Fire District. Along with the approval, the board approved up to $1 million in gap funding to operate fire station #59 in Rough and Ready while reorganization efforts continue.

“I couldn’t have predicted at the start that we’d be here today not only saving the station but consolidating all three districts into one, which will make everyone safer and more secure in the long run,” said Supervisor Sue Hoek.

Officials said consolidating will also let the fire districts increase efficiency and eliminate redundancies.

“We want the county to realize we’re an investment and not a bill,” said Consolidated Fire Chief Jason Robitaille.

The $1 million in funding is spread across two fiscal years. The funds will also depend on the fire districts meeting certain milestones toward consolidation within those years.

The reorganization application is expected to be submitted early next year. It's will need to be approved by the Nevada County Local Agency Formation Commission.

