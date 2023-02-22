x
Man, woman identified in deadly Aircam plane crash in Nevada County

Loren Willman and Nicole Shandrew have been identified in a deadly plane crash in Nevada County on Sunday.

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — A man and a woman have been identified in a deadly plane crash in Nevada County on Sunday.

They have been identified as 63-year-old Loren Willman from Nevada City and 55-year-old Nicole Shandrew from Grass Valley, according to the Nevada County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office received a report of the crash on February 19 along the 20000 block of Dog Bar Road in Grass Valley. 

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said the plane was a Lockwood Airm that crashed in Grass Valley around 2:05 p.m.

