x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Nevada County searching for 16-year-old last seen in robe and pajama pants

The county sheriff's Search & Rescue team is searching throughout Thursday night for 16-year-old Trinity, who is 5'9" with red hair last seen in a robe and pajamas.
Credit: ABC10

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif — Nevada County Sheriff's officials say a 16-year-old named Trinity is missing, and was last seen at 10 p.m. Wednesday night walking away from a residence in the 18000 block of Kentucky Ravine Road in Nevada City.

Deputies describe her as 5 feet 9 inches tall with red hair, and say she was wearing a maroon-colored robe and pajama bottoms.

County Sheriff's Search & Rescue volunteers and other partnering agencies are on the scene and continue searching for Trinity.

Credit: ABC10

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Trinity, Nevada County Sheriff's deputies ask that you call their dispatch center at 530-265-7880.

WATCH MORE: Stockton students showcase hands-on and career-focused classes

Related Articles

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

More Videos

In Other News

Lincoln's Ragging Rhinos take on Hughson Huskies in high school football face-off

Before You Leave, Check This Out