Nevada County woman arrested on suspicion of murder after man found dead in trailer

Jacob Bieker was reported missing by a family member on Oct. 30. His body was eventually found in a burned out trailer previously occupied by the suspect.

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — A Nevada County woman is facing a murder charge after human remains were found in a burned out trailer.

According to the Nevada County District Attorney's office, the investigation started when a caller reported their family member, Jacob Bieker, missing on Oct. 30.

Police say detectives with the Nevada County Sheriff's Office learned Bieker was last seen with Maria Carretero on her property in a remote area of North San Juan.

The sheriff's office says detectives found the remains of Bieker in a burned out trailer previously occupied by her.

The evidence they found led the Nevada County Sheriff's Office to file charges and issue an arrest warrant for Carretero.

No other information is available at this time.

