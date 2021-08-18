Nevada County Sheriff's Office searching for at-risk 10-year-old runaway

The Nevada County Sheriff's Office needs help finding an at-risk runaway

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — The Nevada County Sheriff's Office needs help finding a 10-year-old at-risk runaway.

According to sheriff's office, 10-year-old Chase Chittock is described as a four-foot-tall white juvenile with a medium complexion.

Chittock weighs approximately 60 pounds, has brown and blonde hair, and was last seen wearing a neon green shirt and brown pants.

He was last seen Aug. 17 at 10:30 p.m. near the area of Harvest Road and Rough and Ready Highway.

The sheriff's office's Facebook said the child is "known to stay to himself and likes to sleep outside." Anyone traveling in Rough and Ready, Penn Valley or surrounding areas are asked to keep an eye out for him