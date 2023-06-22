New affordable housing complex opens in north Sacramento

Community HousingWorks President/CEO Sean Spear says more than 2,000 people applied to live at Salvator Apartments with only 120 spots.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — A nonprofit developer unveiled a new affordable housing complex in North Sacramento, Thursday.

The property, named Salvator Apartments, features 120 units for residents with 50-70% area median income.

Developer Community HousingWorks held a grand opening for the newly built mixed-income housing community on Arden Way in Sacramento.

"This development is about the people, it's about the investment that we're making in providing dignified, stable places for people to call home," said Lourdes Castro Ramirez; the Secretary of the California Business, Consumer Services and Housing Agency.

The property offers a range of options from studios to three bedrooms. Rent starts around $870 for applicants with 50% median income and around $1,200 for applicants with 60% median income.

Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Sacramento is about $1,900, according to RentCafe.

Resident Viesha King recently moved into the complex and says she never thought she would be able to afford a place that looked so nice. The mother of two toddlers has had difficulties finding a place to live after experiencing rent increases over the years.

"The trouble I was finding is affordability for working mothers. It's not a lot of help for women like myself who work and have children, so this is something that's keeping me from being in the poverty line. It's amazing what they're doing here," said King.

The need for affordable housing in Sacramento is great. Community HousingWorks President/CEO Sean Spear says more than 2,000 people applied to live at Salvator Apartments with only 120 spots.

"Oftentimes it's keyed toward serving the greatest need, but frankly, that greatest need has spread a bit over time. You have more middle income families that also need affordable housing, so really that's where CalHFA's mid program has been wonderful in terms of increasing that range that we can provide housing for," said Spear.

More properties are in the works, too.

Spear told ABC10 Community HousingWorks has plans for a property near Sacramento State, another on I Street in downtown Sacramento and a smaller property in Rocklin.

We also reached out to several cities to see if affordable housing is coming to other communities in our region. Here's what we found:

Elk Grove has 1,025 units fully approved at five properties around the city, including two expected to be completed late next year.

West Sacramento just broke ground on a site with 60 affordable housing units.

A property in downtown Roseville is also under construction with 65 affordable units.

