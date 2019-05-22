ESPARTO, Calif. — The grand opening for the new Aquatic and Recreation Center in Tuli Mem Park in Esparto is set for Memorial Day weekend.

The 8-acre center offers everything you need to serve your athletic needs, even beyond the swimming pool.

"This is an incredible community asset. We've been working on it for 20 years," said Trini Campbell of the Western Yolo Recreation Center Association.

"It's a new park in a region that only has one public park. This is unincorporated Yolo County, and this will be the first public pool in unincorporated Yolo County."

The center also has a softball field, basketball court, a gathering area with picnic tables, a multi-purpose room, walking trail, pedestrian bridge, and a snack bar.

The aquatic center will be run by the YMCA, who will provide lifeguards and swim lessons for youth and adults. And while the community is excited about the new center, it was something that did not come easily.

"For about two decades, a swimming pool and a public park has been a priority for the community. It was identified when a grant opportunity became available through the California State Department of Parks and Recreation. That Grant program awards funding to areas with limited park space. So we thought we'd take a shot," Campbell said.

Well, they took a shot and ended up securing a $2.9 million grant from the California Department of Parks and Recreation. The grand opening is Sunday, May 26.

