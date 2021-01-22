Truckee Police Department announces appointment of Randall Billingsley as police chief

Chief Billingsley has 27 years of law enforcement experience in Northern California and has been the Interim Chief for the last six months.

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The Truckee Police Department has officially announced a new Chief of Police, Randall Billingsley, who has served as interim chief for the past six months in the thick of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a news release from the department, Billingsley has 27 years of law enforcement experience, beginning at Oakland Police Department and steadily moving up to detective and SWAT team member at San Mateo Police Department, before switching gears and becoming an investigator with the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office. He was then chosen as the Chief Investigator of the Nevada County District Attorney’s Office in 2010.

Billingsley has also been the Truckee Police Department's Police Captain since July 2019.

"Through his role during the coronavirus pandemic he has proven to be a leader and collaborator within the Department, the Town organization, and the community," a spokesperson for the department said in a post.

Though his formal swearing-in ceremony is still on the horizon, Billingsley said he is excited to continue to serve the Truckee community.

"It has been a long term goal to serve as Police Chief for an organization with such community commitment and a strong educational culture," Billingsley said in the news release. "I want to continue to foster meaningful engagement and an open dialogue with the people we serve. I truly look forward to both the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.”

Read more from ABC10

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9