New EBT card app aims to thwart skimmers

You can change your PIN, block online transactions and even freeze your card, all through a new app to be released later in the year.

CALIFORNIA, USA — By the end of the year, EBT card users might be able to change their PIN, block online transactions and even freeze their cards through a new app.

It's called ebtEDGE. According to a news release from Butte County, the new mobile app is an effort to give people more control over the security of their cards and thwart theft by skimmers.

The app is expected to have a lot of the features people might usually expect from their banking app, including touch ID and facial recognition.

However, the additions go far beyond that. People can block out-of-state and internet transactions, and freeze and unfreeze their cards through the app. As a result, it helps cut down the risk of skimmers stealing card information and leaving people with nothing in their accounts.

Between CalFresh and CalWORKS, the state reports thieves have stolen more than $86 million in 21 months.

Another potential solution for the issue is installing chips inside EBT cards to prevent scammers from easily skimming the cards.

ABC10 previously reached out to the CDSS and were told the chips are in the works, but the department did not give a specific timeline.