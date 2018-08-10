SACRAMENTO — Get ready for a night down memory lane.

New Kids On The Block, Salt-N-Pepa, Naughty By Nature, Debbie Gibson, and Tiffany are coming to San Antonio next summer in their 53-city 'Mixtape Tour'.

On Thursday, May 30, you can enjoy the soundtrack of your glory days at the Golden 1 Center. The show time has not been announced.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, October 12 at 10 a.m. local time. VIP packages and Fan Club Presale tickets go on sale on Tuesday, October 9 at 10 a.m.

For more information, click here.

© 2018 KENS