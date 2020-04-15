SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As the coronavirus pandemic continues to shut down businesses across the nation, only a few industries are still standing tall. Of the few? Grocery stores.

West Sacramento grocery chain Raley's is opening a new store in Sacramento's South Land Park neighborhood on Wednesday. This store will be approximately 55,000 square feet.

The grocery store is the anchor tenant at a new shopping center called The Park located at the corner of Freeport Boulevard and Wentworth Avenue. This location will replace another Raley's store in the area which will shutdown permanently on Saturday.

The store is set to open despite the coronavirus pandemic, which has forced a statewide stay-at-home order allowing people to only go outside for essential trips — like, to the grocery store.

Given the situation, Raley's spokesperson Chelsea Minor said the company is asking customers to "only come to the store when they need food and essential items."

Here are some safeguards that have been implemented ahead of the store's opening:

There will be signage to enforce social distancing, including marks on the floor. They will monitor the number of people in store and if needed, will limit the number of customers in at any given time. Certain items in the store, such as milk, eggs, water, fresh packaged chicken and paper products will be limited to two per family per visit.

This Raley's store will also have eCart curbside and delivery options available The grocery story will be the only store in this center that will be open when it opens its doors tomorrow.

