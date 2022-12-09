Chris Costamagna named new Sacramento fire chief

Costamagna is a 27-year veteran of the department.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The city of Sacramento has a new fire chief after the city manager announced the appointment Monday.

According to a news release, Chris Costamagna is now the city’s 23rd fire chief. Costamagna, who most recently served as Deputy Fire Chief of Technical Services, is a 27-year veteran of the department.

He first joined the department on Sept. 11, 1995, and served several different positions prior to his appointment, including: Assistant Chief of Special Operations, Operations Shift Commander, Battalion Chief, In-Service Training Captain and Drill Instructor for the department’s Training Academy.

Costamagna graduated from Waldorf University with a bachelor’s degree in Fire Science Administration and Leadership and he studied Crisis Management at Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Executive Education. He also attended the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey.

“I am incredibly proud and grateful for this opportunity to lead the Sacramento Fire Department and serve our residents in this important role,” Costamagna said. “SFD is made up of brave, courageous people who do everything they can to keep our communities safe and protected, and under my watch, we will continue to build upon this legacy of excellence.”

Covering 115 miles of service area, the Sacramento Fire Department operates 24 fire stations. In his new role, he will oversee the department’s 700+ employees.

