New sports facility could be coming to Folsom Ranch

The proposal contains a 120,000 square-foot indoor sports facility with a 90,000 square-foot covered turf field to accommodate sports, events, live music and more

Example video title will go here for this video

FOLSOM, Calif. — A team of sports venue leaders announced their vision for a new multi-sport recreational facility at a Chamber of Commerce event in Folsom Thursday.

The proposal is named, “The Folsom Ranch Sports Project."

"A new multi-sport recreational facility is planned for Folsom, changing the game for athletes across the region, one play at a time," the team said in their announcement.

The proposal contains a 120,000 square-foot indoor sports facility that will include a 90,000 square-foot covered turf field to accommodate sports, events, live music and more.

Leaders of this project anticipate the sports facility will host more than 1.3 million guests per year, generate over $22 million annually in economic activity for the City of Folsom, and create 449 full time-jobs.

ABC10 reached out to Christine Brainerd, the Communications Director for City of Folsom. She said the city doesn't have a formal application for the sports facility yet and only the website was shared Thursday at the Chamber of Commerce event.

Watch more from ABC10: Inside the Sacramento police forensics team | Catching criminals and solving crimes