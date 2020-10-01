TRACY, Calif. — New leadership is coming to Tracy Police Department in the form of 19-year Oakland Police veteran, Sekou Millington.

Millington is taking the official mantle of chief following the department's year-long search to find a replacement for former chief Larry Esquivel who was fired because of "personnel matters" in August 2018. Captain Alex Neicu has served as interim-chief after the city parted ways with Esquivel.

"Chief Millington will bring a leadership approach that embodies inclusivity, innovation and community engagement – all of which are integral to 21st Century policing," said Tracy city manager Jenny Haruyama in a press release. "I look forward to working with Chief Millington and know that he will serve as a strong leader for our community and Tracy Police Department."

Tracy's new chief brings experience in community policing and narcotics enforcement. Millngton's resume also shows a history conducting investigations alongside agencies like the Drug Enforcement Agency, Federal Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Marshals service.

Millington's assignments in Oakland had him working a wide range of duties, from going undercover to get drugs off the street to building relationships between community and the police, according to Tracy officials.

Millington starts his new role on Jan. 27. At that time, Neicu will return to his role as Police Captain.

"I look forward to engaging in all aspects of the Tracy community," said Millington in a statement. "I intend to build upon the police department’s community policing and engagement efforts through collaboration and the tenets of procedural justice: voice, neutrality, respect and trustworthiness."

