New TV show to feature Stockton baker and his award-winning cheesecakes

It's the beginning of an exciting time for Chef Jeff Howard who began Cakes By Jeff The Chef 13 years ago from his hometown of Stockton.

SACRAMENTO, California — A local, award-winning baker who's appeared on Food Network is set to make an appearance on a new television show.

Cakes By Jeff The Chef is the most award-winning dessert treat of the California State Fair, having walked away with four gold medals in every entry.

“It all started with my love of cheesecake and knowing I could make it better," said Howard.

His first brick-and-mortar storefront is steps away from Golden 1 Center, the home of the Sacramento Kings.

“I think it’s a sign. The Kings playoff hysteria hit its peak the day our doors opened. Someone’s looking out for me," said Howard.

He has many beloved favorites from his regulars. Banana pudding cheesecake is the fan favorite and the winner of two of his State Fair trophies, but another is closest to Howard's heart...

“The lemon tart was my grandmother’s recipe and forever my favorite," he said.

Food Network’s Sugar Showdown loved his pistachio cheesecake and Howard says there’s another global television moment coming.

“A&E’s Best In Chow just wrapped a segment and we’re getting a huge honor from them. You’ll have to watch the segment to find out what,” he said.

Jeff’s cheesecakes are wildly popular with GrubHub, Doordash and most app-based food couriers, but people can also grab them in person in Downtown Commons — upstairs and right next door to the movie theater.

