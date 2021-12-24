The New Year will ring in a slew of new laws throughout California

Changes are soon coming, from the minimum wage to recycling to tipping food app delivery workers.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — From the price of pork to the minimum pay Californians earn, a slew of new laws are about to take effect. Here's a look at how things will change here in the Golden State once we ring in the New Year next week.

Starting January 1, bringing home the bacon promises to become significantly more costly. That's because of a new animal welfare law going into effect here in California that raises the living standards of pigs, including giving mother pigs at least 24 square feet of space each.

But pig farmers here in California, the largest U.S. market for pork, warn that this will also raise the price of their products, in some cases by as much as 60%.

And there's another form of bringing home the bacon: the new year will also usher in a new minimum wage of $15 an hour in the City of San Diego, applicable to all employers.

"I am so proud that we finally fulfilled this goal," San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria announced earlier this month.

Statewide, the new minimum wage will be $14 an hour for employers with 25 or fewer workers, and $15 an hour for employers with 26 or more workers.

That minimum wage does not include tips, and for food delivery service apps, a new law authored by San Diego Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez will now require that their delivery workers receive 100% of all tips provided by customers.

Speaking of food: starting January 1, all Californians will be required to recycle all of their organic food waste.

Those in the City of San Diego will use green bins for their food scraps, which will be emptied once a week and then recycled.

"Either made into a compost or with some facilities, they'll be able to make electricity or vehicle fuel from it," said Ken Prue of the City of San Diego Environmental Services. "There's a lot of options, but definitely better than just sitting and rotting in a landfill,"

Other new statewide recycling laws are also coming, specifically focusing on plastic waste.

One law will require that any packaging with the widely-recognized "recycle arrows" symbol on it to be truly recyclable, which is not currently always the case. Another will ban the practice of exporting plastic waste to other countries and calling that "recycling."

The state is also not playing around when it comes to kids and their toys.

Beginning in 2022, large stores will be required to have a 'gender-neutral' area for displaying children's toys, as well as child-care items.

And if you feel like you need a drink, you're in luck. The state has extended its policy of permitting "cocktails to go" with your food order, created earlier on in the pandemic. This practice will now last through the end of 2026.

However, you'll have to pick your drinks up with the rest of your food order: the delivery of cocktails will end on New Year's Eve.