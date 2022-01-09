x
1 dead in Stanislaus County crash that left a deputy and another person injured

The crash happened at River Road and Villa Manucha Road in Newman.

NEWMAN, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a Stanislaus County sheriff's deputy that left one person dead.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office said deputies were responding to a call for help from a Newman officer when a deputy was involved in a crash at River Road and Villa Manucha Road in Newman.

The crash left the deputy and the passenger of the other vehicle with major injuries, but authorities say they are both expected to survive. The sheriff's office added that the deputy's injuries will require surgery.

The driver of the other involved vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends during this difficult time," the sheriff's office said on Facebook.

   

