Newsom proposes an additional $290M in flood investments, bringing total to $492M

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Governor Gavin Newsom is set to announce his final budget revisions Friday, and they include an additional $290 million for flood response.

He previously proposed $202 million in January, so the additional $290 million in the May proposal would take it up to a total of $492 million.

“California is facing unprecedented weather whiplash – we just experienced the driest three years on record, and now we’re dealing with historic flooding. Our investments must match this reality of climate-driven extremes. We’re committing even more resources to support communities up and down the state as they continue responding to the impacts of this year’s storms,” said Newsom.

Here’s how the additional $290 breaks down:

$125 million to support preparedness, response and recovery related to the 2023 storms

$75 million for local flood control projects

$40 million for San Joaquin Floodplain restoration

$25 million to expand the California Small Agricultural Business Drought Relief Grant Program

$25 million for potential additional disaster relief and response costs

The budget also includes proposed legislation codifying provisions from executive orders allowing for the safe diversion of flood flows for recharging groundwater. He says the provisions would make it easier to capture floodwater by setting clear conditions for diversion.

Newsom also plans to fund raising the Corcoran Levee in the Tulare Basin to protect surrounding communities. It would be the third time the state or federal government got involved in raising the levee, which he says is due to over-pumping groundwater causing the ground below to subside.

Funding for that project would be contingent upon the ability of the local government to meet certain criteria as it relates to efficiency and lowest possible cost.

