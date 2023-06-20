Niko Moon headlining 2023 California Classic Summer League

The two-day event is scheduled for July 3 and 5 at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Country singer-songwriter Niko Moon will perform at the 2023 California Classic Summer League in July.

According to the Sacramento Kings, Moon will play Wednesday, July 5, after the day's scheduled games.

Moon is the headliner of the entertainment lineup for the two-day event. DJ Mix Master Mike, best known for his work with the Beastie Boys, will perform between games and at fan events in DOCO for people with tickets.

The games are scheduled for Monday, July 3 and Wednesday, July 5. The teams playing in the California Classic Summer League include the Kings, the Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat, San Antonio Spurs and Charlotte Hornets.

Modified game rules will be in place, which include 10-minute quarters.

Doors open for the triple-header each day at 2 p.m. Single-day tickets will be available at 10 a.m. Monday, June 26 and start at $22 plus fees for upper-level seats.

Two-day passes are available HERE starting at $42 and for an additional $12 you can include a ticket to the Fourth on the Field fireworks show at Sutter Health Park on July 4 along with a souvenir soda at the California Classic.

