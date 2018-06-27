No charges will be filed against the seven men accused of inappropriately touching young girls at the Golfland SunSplash Water Park in Roseville.

The decision to not file charges against the men was made based on a lack of evidence, the Placer County District Attorney’s office announced in a press release issued Wednesday afternoon.

The alleged incident occurred on Memorial Day. Officers were called to the park after multiple girls, all under the age of 14, reported that men were inappropriately touching them, according to Roseville Police.

“It is clear that officers took action to alleviate a tense and chaotic situation. What is unclear is what the evidentiary basis was for the initial arrest of six of the individuals,” the press released read, in part.

RELATED STORY: 7 men arrested for allegedly touching young girls at SunSplash Water Park

There was circumstantial evidence against a seventh man, but not enough to prove a case beyond a reasonable doubt, according to the DA.

The investigation included gathering surveillance footage from the park as well as witness statements. The alleged victims were also interviewed and asked to identify the suspects accused in the assault.

According to the press release, some of the victims, upon viewing a photo lineup of suspects, identified men who were not at the park on the day of the incident.

“This is not based on a lack of confidence in the allegations made by the victims in the case. It is based on the inability of the victims to identify any individual who inappropriately touched them,” the release stated.

© 2018 KXTV