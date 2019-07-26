EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — 9:00 p.m. update:

After an hours long closure, Highway 89 was cleared by authorities after a suspicious device proved not to have any explosive devices.

Police in South Lake Tahoe were told about a possible wanted fugitive in their city Friday afternoon.

According to authorities, the suspects were saying if they were stopped they would set off explosives that they had.

A vehicle was found near Emerald Bay on Highway 89 by California State Parks Officers and El Dorado County Sheriff's deputies. It was stopped north of the Vikingsholm parking lot.

South Lake Tahoe police responded to the area as well due to the nature of the threat.

The driver, identified 21-year-old Alana Blakemore, was arrested and taken to a hospital for drug ingestion and possible overdose.

A passenger, identified later as 24-year-old Hobie Gregory, took off running toward the lake, according to police.

Hobie Gregory was arrested on charges of resisting arrest after police say he ran away during an incident on Highway 89.

After Blakemore was arrested, she dropped a large backpack in the middle of the roadway which prompted the hours long closure on Highway 89. Teams specializing in explosives disposal went to the area in response.

Police were also concerned that Gregory had an explosive device and activated the South Lake Tahoe Police SWAT Team.

As police investigated, a driver saw a suspicious person who would turn out to be Gregory as he was hitchhiking near Camp Richardson.

Police say the driver saw Gregory get picked up and followed him until he was dropped off at a Raley's.

South Lake Tahoe police and SWAT went to the Raley's and, with the help of store staff, found and arrested Gregory.

No explosive device was found after a search of the store, and Gregory was booked into El Dorado County Jail on charges of resisting arrest.

Blakemore's charges are pending further investigation by California State Parks Police. She was still being treated at a hospital, as of the most recent update from police.

Ultimately, the backpack and Blakemore's vehicle were cleared by authorities and no explosive devices were found.

The investigation is ongoing.

Update: 8:20 p.m.

A portion of Highway 89 in the Emerald Bay area was reopened to traffic after a suspicious device shut it down for hours.

According to Caltrans, no closures are in effect on Highway 89.

Update: 6:00 p.m.

The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious device on Highway 89.

According to the sheriff's office, they are with a number of agencies north of Vikingsholm on Highway 89.

Due to the suspicious device, the road has been closed. The closure has impacted Highway 89 from Bliss State Park to Sugar Pine State Park, according to Caltrans.

Original Story:

Highway 89 closed around 3:20 p.m. Friday due to police activity in the Emerald Bay area of El Dorado County.

The closure spans from Bliss State Park to Sugar Pine State Park, according to Caltrans. Drivers are currently being advised to take another route.

When ABC10 reached out to the Federal Bureau of Investigation to determine if this was a federal matter, we were told that the incident is local.

A call to Gloria Sandoval with the California Department of Parks and Recreation confirmed that the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office is investigating.

We have reached out the Sheriff's Office and are waiting to learn more.

This is a developing story.

