No foul play suspected after body found in Murphys

The Calaveras County Sheriff's Office said the body was found on the side of Avery Sheep Ranch Road near Black Quartz Road in Murphys.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MURPHYS, Calif. — Deputies said there are no signs of foul play after a body was found in Murphys just after noon on Monday.

The Calaveras County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of an unresponsive person on the side of Avery Sheep Ranch Road near Black Quartz Road in Murphys.

Arriving deputies found a man's body, but didn't find any apparent sign of foul play or significant injury. First responders ultimately declared the man dead at the scene.

The death is under investigation, but deputies don't believe there is a danger to the public.

No additional information was released.

WATCH ALSO: