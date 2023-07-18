No foul play suspected in death of Tracy man

Police identified the man as Isaias Salomon Hernandez

TRACY, Calif. — Police identified a man found dead inside his Tracy home as Isaias Salomon Hernandez.

The death investigation began on July 13 when Tracy police got a report of an unresponsive man inside a home along the 200 block of East 9th Street.

Arriving officers found the man inside, who was eventually pronounced dead by paramedics.

Following interviews with family and neighbors, police don't suspect foul play in the death. The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Ken Steele at Ken.Steele@TracyPD.com or (209) 831-6569.

