No injuries reported after Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District helicopter door falls from the sky

The fire district says the door landed in the backyard of someone's Granite Bay home.

GRANITE BAY, Calif. — A Granite Bay homeowner received a likely unwanted surprise Tuesday afternoon when a helicopter door fell from the sky into their yard.

According to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District, it happened around 4:30 p.m. after a hoist rescue drill at Folsom Lake.

They say both doors of Copter 1 were secured open and all systems were normal when the onboard flight officer noticed the sliding door was coming off.

The crew was told to slow down and prepare to land when the door fell off into the backyard of a home.

The pilot landed in Douglas Ranch Park and the door was recovered from the backyard. No one was injured.

Sacramento Metropolitan Fire says all maintenance and preflight checklists were completed before takeoff, and a safety review is now underway.

