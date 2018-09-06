A post from a conservative blog has swirled inaccurate reports about new California water mandates, according to state water officials.

The Zero Hedge blog reported that California’s mandatory water conservation standards would become permanent.

The post stems from two bills that recently were signed into California law by Governor Jerry Brown, Senate Bill 606 and Assembly Bill 1668.

“In preparation for the next drought and our changing environment, we must use our precious resources wisely,” Brown said.

The laws create new guidelines for efficient water use and mandates the state’s water agencies to comply. You can view the full fact sheet from the State Water Resources Board by clicking here.

It sets an indoor water use standard per person of 55 gallons per day until 2025 and then to 50 gallons by 2030.

“It’s now against the law in California to shower and do laundry on the same day,’ Zero Hedge reported.

It claimed that California water customers could get fined up to $1,000 for violation.

The blog added the average water use for doing a load of laundry (40 gallons) and an eight minute shower (17 gallons) to get 57 gallons.

Although, those numbers are based on water efficiency standards for older shower heads and washing machines. The latest water use averages from the United States Geological Survey can be found by clicking here. During the drought, Californian's achieved an all-time low in average water consumption for per person per day water use at 66 gallons, according to a Water Resources Board spokesperson.

However, the new regulations only hold water agencies accountable by requiring them to set and meet a water budget based on need.

That number is determined by a number of factors including indoor water use, outdoor water use, and water loss through leaks. The allowance for indoor water is 55 gallons per person per day.

If the water agencies don’t comply they could potentially be fined, however, the initial standards don’t take effect for another four years.

Also, water agencies are now allowed to limit individual water use or issue fines under the new rules.

