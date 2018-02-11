If you are viewing on the ABC10 app, tap here for multimedia.

Think you can go an entire month without spending money on non-essentials? Try it this month!

The idea behind "No-Spend November" is simple: Don’t spend money on anything that isn’t absolutely necessary. By doing so, you will eventually find those leaks in your budget where money is wasted and you can begin to find long-term solutions to your personal finance issues.

Why November?

Saving money right before the holidays is extremely important to avoid going broke during the gift-giving season.

Of course, the other big reason why No-Spend November takes place in this particular month is obvious: Black Friday. With the more recent combination of Black Friday and Cyber Monday offering the most tantalizing sales of the year, No-Spend November challenges people to stop spending on what is likely an unnecessary purchase.

Where to begin?

To make No-Spend November an effective exercise in saving money, here are some ideas that can guide your savings journey.

Give yourself a savings goal and a list of personal rules that you will follow. Past bank statements can help you add up what you've spent on unnecessary items and give you an estimate of what you can be saving.

Make a budget to record and keep track of essential expenses, such as rent, utilities, bills, food and gas.

Identify the things that you are allowed to spend money on during this time to make it easier to avoid the things you are not going to be spending money on.

Budget for travel plans. Yes, there is a holiday in November, but don't wait until you're already off visiting the in-laws over turkey dinner. Make sure you know what kinds of previously unplanned costs are going to factor into your travel plans.

Shop for groceries at the beginning of the month. Stock up on some cheap and affordable ingredients so that you can make meals in advance.

Leave credit and debit cards at home. You can avoid the temptation to run out and get a coffee or grab a quick bite. Share your successes (and failures). Posting on social media, telling your friends, or joining a group of people who are also trying to budget can help keep you in check.

