Placerville, known locally as 'Hangtown,' to consider dropping noose from city logo after public outcry

A flurry of public comments about the imagery of a noose and "Hangtown" moniker in Placerville symbols pushed officials to consider a redesign for their city logo.

PLACERVILLE, Calif. — Placerville City Council is considering a potential redesign of the city's logo, which has an image of a miner panning for gold and a noose hanging from a tree.

The conversation for the topic dates back to at least June 23, which is when council heard public comments about the city's nickname, Old Hangtown, and about other town symbols that people might find inappropriate.

City Clerk Regina O'Connell paraphrased multiple comments to council, noting that some people referred to these symbols like the noose as symbols of racism and violence. Some commenters also took exception to the hanged man effigy in the downtown thoroughfare, saying it might be better placed in a museum.

A staff report said councilmembers were interested in possibly removing the noose from the city logo and other city assets.

City staff looked into a redesign of the logo, which removes the noose hanging by the miner. The words "Old Hangtown" still remain on the revised logo.

If council approves the change, the old logo with the noose will be dropped from all city documents and assets, like business cards and facilities.

Estimated costs for decals, business cards, and street signs were estimated at $3,557.

Comments have already come in ahead of the meeting from the public. Donna McPheron wrote to City Council on July 6 and called on them to "leave 'Hangtown' alone." She noted that the name refers to "swift justice in the wild west" and not race.

Marilyn Ferguson, of the Fountain Tallman Museum in Placerville, told ABC10 in 2019 that Placerville was named after the placer gold that miners would pan for in the river.

The nickname "Hangtown" is tied to three men who were hanged in 1849 after robbing a prospector. In 2019, Ferguson said not everyone in town was fond of the name.

The Placerville City Council will be discussing the topic at 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers on July 14. Due to coronavirus restrictions, the meeting will be live streamed at www.cityofplacerville.org.

Anyone want to speak on an agenda item can access the meeting remotely at this link or by phone. Emailed comments must be sent before 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

More information on the meeting and how to comment is available HERE.

