Where to find relief from the northern California heat wave

Cooling centers in Sacramento, San Joaquin and Stanislaus Counties are open this week as a wave of triple-digit heat is expected to impact northern California.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As a wave of triple-digit heat begins to impact northern California, officials in local counties have begun opening centers to help people stay cool.

Sacramento County's Department of Human Assistance has responded to the upcoming heat wave by opening cooling centers Sunday, expected to stay open through Friday.

Stanislaus and San Joaquin Counties also operate cooling centers during the summer.

► FORECAST DETAILS | Check out our hourly forecast and radar pages

Sacramento County cooling locations

In Sacramento County, those who go to cooling centers will be required to wear a protective facial covering which will be provided to all visitors, the county said.

Pets are allowed at cooling centers in Sacramento County but they must remain on a leash or be put in an animal carrier at all times.

Click here for more on Sacramento County's cooling centers.

1725 28th Street, Sacramento, CA

Sunday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

5747 Watt Avenue, North Highlands, CA

Sunday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

3615 Auburn Boulevard, Sacramento, CA

Sunday through Friday from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

► GET WEATHER ALERTS TO YOUR PHONE | Download the ABC10 mobile app

San Joaquin County cooling locations

Click here for more on San Joaquin County cooling centers recognized by the San Joaquin County Office of Emergency Services.

533 S. Los Angeles Street, Stockton, CA

Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

607 Bird Avenue, Stockton, CA

Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

445 S. San Joaquin Street, Stockton, CA

Daily 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

2800 S D Street, Stockton, CA

Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

2885 E Harding Way, Stockton, CA

Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

389 W. Downing Avenue, Stockton, CA

Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

26675 N Sacramento Boulevard, Thornton, CA

Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

11157 W. Larch Road, Tracy, CA

Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

20 E. Eaton Avenue, Tracy, CA

Monday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

375 E. 9th Street, Tracy, CA

Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

3200 N. Naglee Road, Tracy, CA

Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

220 Moffat Boulevard, Manteca, CA

Tuesday through Saturday from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

► WEATHER IN YOUR EMAIL | Sign up for our daily newsletter

Stanislaus County cooling locations

While some cooling centers in Stanislaus County charge a fee for use, below are the free cooling centers open to the public. Click here for a full list of Stanislaus County cooling center locations.

2701 4th Street, Ceres, CA

Tuesday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.

2250 Magnolia Street, Ceres, CA

Monday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Tuesday through Thursday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

4801 Kersey Road, Denair, CA

Monday through Thursday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

98 I Street, Empire, CA

Tuesday through Thursday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

2307 Fourth Street, Hughson, CA

Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

2412 3rd Street, STE A, Hughson, CA

Tuesday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

4420 Maud Avenue, Keyes, CA

Monday through Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Thursday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

1500 I Street, Modesto, CA

Monday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Tuesday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

1305 Kern Street, Newman, CA

Monday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.; Tuesday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Wednesday through Thursday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

1300 Patchett Drive, Newman, CA

Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Closed for lunch from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

151 S. 1st Avenue, Oakdale, CA

Monday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.; Tuesday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Wednesday through Thursday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

1 Plaza Circle, Patterson, CA

Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

46 N. Salado Avenue, Patterson, CA

Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Thursday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

6727 3rd Street, Riverbank, CA

Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

3442 Santa Fe Street, Riverbank, CA

Monday through Tuesday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.; Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Thursday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

4835 Sisk Road, Salida, CA

Monday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Tuesday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Wednesday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

550 Minaret Avenue, Turlock, CA

Monday through Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Wednesday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

101 E Street, Waterford, CA

Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

324 E Street, Waterford, CA

Monday through Tuesday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.; Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Thursday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Watch More from ABC10: How to keep your home cool during heat waves