List | Northern California pumpkin patches prepare to open for fall

At least seven pumpkin patches in Northern California are already open or plan to open this weekend. Here's what you need to know.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Some pumpkin patches in Northern California are preparing to open for a new season with temperatures cooling down and the calendar getting ready to flip to October.

Despite a chance for rain in the forecast for Saturday, farm owners say the pumpkin harvest has been good so far.

"It's been good so far. Yields are slightly above average, at least for us, everything looks pretty good," said John Bos, owner of Modesto's Dutch Hollow Farms. "Obviously I have economic concerns, but one thing about what we do is I feel like we're an affordable place to go to."

Bos is one of at least three valley pumpkin patch owners busy with final preparations for opening weekend.

Here's what you need to know about the pumpkin patches that are already open, or will open this weekend in Northern California:

Location: 1415 Pumpkin Lane, Wheatland, CA

Hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday until Oct. 30 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily from Oct. 31 through Nov. 5

Prices: Free admission Attraction tickets cost $0.99

Attractions: Three corn mazes, a carousel, a train, a zipline, a petting zoo and more.

Season dates: Sept. 9 through Nov. 5



Location: 3010 Burrows Avenue, West Sacramento, CA

Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Prices: Free admission Carnival tickets cost $12 for people ages 3 and up on weekdays and $20 on weekends Corn maze tickets cost $22 per person

Attractions: Pig races, a "jumping pillow", a corn box, pony rides, a hay pyramid, animals, a hay maze, hay rides, Pumpkin Chuckin (on weekends only) and more.

Season dates: Sept. 24 through Oct. 31



Location: 501 S. Manthey Road, Lathrop, CA

Hours: 12-7 p.m. Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Prices: Free for children aged two and younger $19.95 per person Monday through Thursday $24.95 per person on Fridays $28.95 per person on Saturdays and Sundays

Attractions: A corn maze, a costume store, a haunted house, a train, a hillside slide, a treehouse, an obstacle course, hayrides, pillow jumping, mini golf, peddle cars, pig races and more.

Season dates: Sept. 30 through Oct. 31



Location: 2500 Santa Fe Avenue, Modesto, CA

Hours: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day

Prices: Free for children aged two and younger $8 for military members and seniors ages 55 and over $13 Monday through Friday until 4 p.m. $15 Fridays after 4 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays

Attractions: A corn maze, a petting zoo, tug-o-war, a corn pit, zip lines, a super slide, a bounce pad, a hay maze, hamster wheels, wagon rides, duckie races and more.

Season dates: Sept. 30 through Oct. 31



Location: 11011 Cecatra Drive, Wilton, CA

Hours: 12-6 p.m. Monday through Friday 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays

Prices: Free for children aged two and younger $12 per person

Attractions: A petting zoo, unlimited hayrides, an adventure course, hay stacks, pony rides (weekends only), a bunny village, more than 50 farm animals, a barrel train and more.

Season dates: Sept. 27 through Oct. 31



Location: 6532 Point Pleasant Road, Elk Grove, CA

Hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays

Prices: Free for children aged two and younger $8 for adults ages 13 and older $6 for children ages two through 12

Attractions: Hay rides, farm animals, face painting, craft vendors, food vendors and more.

Season dates: Sept. 29 through Oct. 31



Location: 6851 Hedge Avenue, Sacramento, CA

Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays

Prices: Free admission

Attractions: Hay rides, a corn maze and more.

Season dates: Oct. 1 through Oct. 30



