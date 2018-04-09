If you're viewing on the ABC10 App, tap here for multimedia.

The North Fire has burned 500 acres and is only 10 percent contained as crews work quickly to suppress the fire.

North Fire update: Updated mapping has shown the North fire has burned 500 acres. Hand crews, dozers, and engines worked through the night establishing an anchor point and starting to flank the fire with handline, hose lays, and dozer line. 10% contained. — USFS Tahoe NF (@Tahoe_NF) September 4, 2018

So far, the North Fire has closed the following roads: Yuba Gap Rd at I-80, Emigrant Gap Rd at I-80, Crystal Lake Rd at, Lake Valley Road, Onion Valley CG, North Fork CG, Tunnel Mills CG, Lodgepole CG, Silvertip CG, and Sunflower CG.

We will report more updates on this fire as they become available #Fire pic.twitter.com/4sRRbV8P5t — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) September 4, 2018

According to the Placer County Sheriff’s Department, authorities have evacuated the North Fork Campground, the Onion Valley Campground and the Tunnel Mills Campground. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, but crews believe it started in the North Fork Campground, south of I-80 and Blue Canyon. According Tahoe National Forest, the fire started around 2:30 p.m. and is at a “rapid rate of spread.”

