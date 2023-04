The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said no foul play is suspected.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — Two people were found dead inside a North Highlands apartment Sunday afternoon.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said a three-year-old child was also found in the apartment unharmed. No foul play is suspected in the incident.

A spokesperson for the sheriff's office said the child is with family members.

The deaths happened along the 4400 block of Oakhollow Road. The deaths were reported around 4:15 p.m.

WATCH ALSO: