North Highlands woman killed in Yuba County crash

CHP says the woman made an unsafe turn into the southbound lane and hit an 88-year-old man driving in the opposite direction.

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — A North Highlands woman is dead after a crash in Yuba County, California Highway Patrol said Monday.

The crash happened around 7:50 a.m. Saturday near Forty Mile Road, south of Hoffman Plumas Road.

They say a 49-year-old woman was driving northbound on Forty Mile Road while an 88-year-old man, identified as Jack Cogburn from Brownsville, was driving southbound on Forty Mile Road.

According to CHP, the woman made an unsafe turn into the southbound lane and hit Cogburn head-on. The woman died and the man has major injuries, including a broken leg.

The woman's identity has not been released. It is not known if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.

