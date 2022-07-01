North Lake Tahoe postpones Fourth of July drone shows

The North Lake Tahoe Resort Association says it wouldn't be possible to fly the drones within safe operational limits given the predicted wind models

Example video title will go here for this video

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — If your Fourth of July weekend plans include a trip to Lake Tahoe for a drone light show, well, you can still enjoy the lake… but no light show.

That’s because a weather system is expected to bring wind gusts with it that would make it unsafe for the drones to fly.

According to the North Lake Tahoe Resort Association, the shows planned for July 3 at Kings Beach and July 4 at Tahoe City are postponed to a date yet to be announced.

“This decision did not come easily, nor is it something that the collective group took lightly,” said Tony Karwowski, NLTRA president and CEO. “Unfortunately, the predicted wind models haven’t changed over the past several days, and reports indicate a 98% probability the drones will be unable to fly over the lake on July 3 and July 4 within safe operational limits. Knowing how popular North Lake Tahoe is over the July 4 holiday, postponing the shows now instead of waiting to call it off at the last minute is the right thing to do for our community.”

Right now, they are discussing plans to have it on Labor Day weekend, but again, nothing is finalized.

PLAN YOUR WEEKEND:

► FORECAST DETAILS | Check out our hourly forecast and radar pages

► GET WEATHER ALERTS TO YOUR PHONE | Download the ABC10 mobile app

► WEATHER IN YOUR EMAIL | Sign up for the Daily Blend Newsletter

WATCH: Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District speaks on enforcing 'safe and sane' fireworks for 4th of July