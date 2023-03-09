North Lake Tahoe resort rebrands, removes derogatory term from name

In the coming months there will be a complete overhaul to the resort’s website, social media, signage, and logos to reflect the name change.

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. — People visiting North Lake Tahoe will see signs for what appears to be a new resort but is one they’re familiar with — just with a new name.

Previously known as the Resort at Squaw Creek in Olympic Valley, the rebrand is changing the name to Everline Resort & Spa.

The resort says it spent time with Washoe Tribe representatives to come up with the new name.

“Our new name is rooted in the upmost respect for the Washoe Tribe’s history and ancestors,” said Everline general manager, Manfred Steuerwald.

The resort will continue to be operated as a Destination by Hyatt brand.

The name change comes after Palisades Tahoe changed its name in late 2021. The move for the name change follows U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland formally declaring “squaw” a derogatory term for Native American women in Nov. 2021.

