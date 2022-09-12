Some events canceled across Northern California as strong storm moves in

With strong winds, more than an inch of rain and feet of snow expected in Northern California, some weekend events have been canceled.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Wet weather predicted for this weekend has forced some Northern California coordinators to cancel or postpone events.

On Saturday, heavy rain with wind gusts up to 40 mph is expected in the Valley. Meanwhile, in the Sierra, snow is expected to fall as low as 4,000 feet.

By the end of the storm system which continues Sunday, the Sacramento region is expected to see 1-2 inches of rain. About 2-5 feet of snow is expected in the Sierra.

List of local event cancelations:

Was scheduled for Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. in Sacramento

No plans announced to reschedule

Was scheduled for Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. in Auburn

Farmer's market is expected to be open on Dec. 17, Dec. 24 and Dec. 31