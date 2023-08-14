Northern California fire season just getting started, Cal Fire says

It can be easy to fall into a false sense of security with a slow start to fire season, but officials say it’s just getting started

AUBURN, Calif. — It can be easy to get lulled into a false sense of security when Northern California hasn't had a high fire danger day yet this year. The threat of fire has been subdued, thanks to the wet winter. Although we've had a few relatively small grass fires, by all accounts, this fire season is off to a very slow start.

But don't let the quiet fool you... fire season is just getting started.

"We are expecting a more aggressive fire season moving forward," said Battalion Chief Nolan Hale with Cal Fire/Placer County Fire.

"Due to a slow inception of fire season, people are a little bit lax on where we were a couple years ago, because we're not getting the ignitions and the large fire growth that we've seen over the last five to seven years," said Hale. "But now's the time to be prepared, we need to have our go-bags ready. We need to have our evacuation routes planned out well ahead of time in the event that we do have a rapidly expanding fire."

Right now, lightning is the main threat for new fires. As we've seen the last several days with high country thunderstorms, lightning can and does spark new fires, but the fuels above 5,000 feet are still wet as a result of the wintertime rain and snow.

"Below about 5,000 feet our fuels have cured, especially in the light grasses and smaller shrubs. Those are cured out and ready to burn," said Hale.

Ready to burn with the help of a lightning strike. If not now, then later this fall when the dry, downsloping north winds return.

"Right now is not a typical time for us to be having large north wind events," explained Hale. "But as we get into those September, October months, they do come more prevalent to us and they do occur more often."

Science backs him up, too. October and November are the prime months for north wind events in Northern California.

"We're always watching the weather as far out as possible," said Hale. "A month to two months out to try and predict as early as we can any heat events coming that we may see in a couple of weeks, to a month out where we may see some of those northerly winds start to produce over the region."

Battalion Chief Hale says now is the time to prepare. Don't wait for a fire to break out to pack your go-bag. Make sure you have one bag per member of your house and at least one for your pets. Include important documents, some non-perishable food, prescriptions and any old photos or trinkets you feel are important. Then, place the packed bags somewhere easily accessible in an emergency. Go-bags should be packed and set aside for the season.

And with the Maui fires at the forefront of our collective conscience, Hale says it’s a reminder to be ready to leave.

"I think we all need to take this opportunity to reflect on how prepared we are to leave. We all live in an environment where rapidly expanding fires do occur and we've all lived in it for some years, so hopefully everybody has a plan and is ready to go," said Hale.

WATCH ALSO: Lightning strike near New Melones Lake caught on camera