Body camera footage shows Northern California man died after Alameda officer held him down

26-year-old Mario Gonzalez was pinned face down for about five minutes, the video shows.

ALAMEDA, California — Officials in the Northern California city of Alameda have released nearly an hour of video showing officers pinning a man to the ground during an arrest that ended in his death. 

The body camera footage released Tuesday shows officers confronting 26-year-old Mario Gonzalez, who appeared to be drunk in a park on April 19. 

The video shows officers pinning him face down for about five minutes, sometimes planting a knee or elbow on his neck or back. He stopped breathing and was pronounced dead at a hospital. 

His family contends Gonzalez was killed by excessive force and that officers escalated a peaceful situation. Three investigations are under way.

