Multiple Northern California Schools close due to flooding and power outages | Updates

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Schools across Northern California have closed due to flooding and power outages caused by the storm affecting the region.

A powerful storm roared ashore in Northern California, flooding highways, toppling trees and causing mudflows in areas burned bare by recent fires as forecasters predict record-breaking rainfall.

Drenching rain and strong winds accompanied the arrival of an atmospheric river — a long and wide plume of moisture pulled in from the Pacific Ocean predicted to move south over the next few days.

Below is a list of school districts and schools closed Monday because of weather.

Sacramento County

Jesuit High School's campus is closed because of flooding and power outages, which affected faulty and staff email, heating, internet and the public address system. Students should prepare to resume classes Tuesday, according to a Facebook post from the school.

El Dorado County

Tahoe Truckee Unified School District called a snow day for Monday. Some of its buildings are without power.

Lake Tahoe Unified School District canceled school today due to weather and power outages. The district says it hopes to resume school tomorrow.

San Joaquin County

Lodi Unified School District

Vinewood Elementary School in Lodi is closed because of significant flooding on surrounding streets and parts of its campus.

School is delayed by two hours for Henderson Community Day School, Independence and Valley Robotics Academy because of flooding.

All other Lodi Unified schools are open.

Napa County

Fairfield-Suisun Unified School District posted on Facebook that Suisun Valley Elementary School will be closed because of flooding.

