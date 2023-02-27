Open or Closed? | Here are the Northern California schools taking a snow day Tuesday

CALIFORNIA, USA — It's another snow day for some Northern California schools as the Sierra gets walloped by a potent winter storm.
Extreme storm impacts continued into Monday evening and are expected into Tuesday for Northern California.
Heavy snow and gusty winds are battering the Sierra, and blizzard conditions above 3,000 feet have already prompted closures on major roadways.
Snow will continue dumping in the Sierra through the overnight hours and whiteout conditions will persist until Wednesday.
These schools in Northern California are canceling classes for yet another day Tuesday.
El Dorado County
The following school districts in El Dorado County have announced closures:
- Camino Union School District - all sites
- Gold Oak Union School District - all sites
- Gold Trail Union School District - all sites
- El Dorado Union High School District - Pacific Crest Academy, El Dorado, Union Mine, and Independence High Schools only
- Indian Diggings School District - all sites
- Mother Lode Union Elementary School District - all sites
- Placerville Union School District - all sites
- Pioneer Union School District - all sites
- Pollock Pines Elementary School District - all sites
Nevada County
The following school districts have announced closures for their sites:
- Nevada City School District
- Grass Valley School District
- Nevada Joint Union High School District
The Nevada County Superintendent of Schools also said all schools in western Nevada County are closed Tuesday, including Sierra College NYCC.
Amador County
Torie Gibson, superintendent for the Amador County Unified School District, confirmed with ABC10 that all their school sites will be closed Tuesday. This includes their district sponsored activities and events.
Placer County
The following schools are closed Tuesday:
- Colfax Elementary School
- Tahoe Truckee Unified School District
- Foresthill High School
- Colfax High School
