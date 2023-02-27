Open or Closed? | Here are the Northern California schools taking a snow day Tuesday

Another snow day is set for some schools in Northern California.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CALIFORNIA, USA — It's another snow day for some Northern California schools as the Sierra gets walloped by a potent winter storm.

Extreme storm impacts continued into Monday evening and are expected into Tuesday for Northern California.

Heavy snow and gusty winds are battering the Sierra, and blizzard conditions above 3,000 feet have already prompted closures on major roadways.

Snow will continue dumping in the Sierra through the overnight hours and whiteout conditions will persist until Wednesday.

These schools in Northern California are canceling classes for yet another day Tuesday.

El Dorado County

The following school districts in El Dorado County have announced closures:

Camino Union School District - all sites

Gold Oak Union School District - all sites

Gold Trail Union School District - all sites

El Dorado Union High School District - Pacific Crest Academy, El Dorado, Union Mine, and Independence High Schools only

Indian Diggings School District - all sites

Mother Lode Union Elementary School District - all sites

Placerville Union School District - all sites

Pioneer Union School District - all sites

Pollock Pines Elementary School District - all sites

Nevada County

The following school districts have announced closures for their sites:

Nevada City School District

Grass Valley School District

Nevada Joint Union High School District

The Nevada County Superintendent of Schools also said all schools in western Nevada County are closed Tuesday, including Sierra College NYCC.

Amador County

Torie Gibson, superintendent for the Amador County Unified School District, confirmed with ABC10 that all their school sites will be closed Tuesday. This includes their district sponsored activities and events.

Placer County

The following schools are closed Tuesday:

Colfax Elementary School

Tahoe Truckee Unified School District

Foresthill High School

Colfax High School

WATCH ALSO: