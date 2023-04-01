Northern California storm wreaks havoc for ranchers and livestock

With the rain piling on for days with no time to dry out, the pressure is mounting to keep these animals safe.

Example video title will go here for this video

LODI, Calif. — A local livestock sanctuary and rescue organization is working around the clock to protect the animals in their care.

Ripped off roofs and flooding are some of the damage the team at Hold Your Horses in Lodi is dealing with right now. However, co-founder Chantel Tieman said the challenges are just starting.

"Luckily, both sanctuaries are on sand, so it absorbs the water better. But still, they're both flooded. Paddocks and barns are flooded. We found out this week on one of the sanctuaries that part of the roof came off and in the barn," said Tieman.

They also lost a lot of hay. Wet hay can make animals sick if they eat it.

However, for the humans, battling the winds is a whole set of potentially dangerous challenges.

"We were out there climbing on top of trailers in the winds, fighting (and) trying to get tarps back on top of them to protect them," said Tieman.

Hold Your Horses' Livestock Emergency Evacuation Response is a non-profit with sanctuaries in Lodi and Knightsen. Tieman said horses and cattle have no problem standing in a few inches of water, but with the rain piling on for days with no time to dry out, the pressure is mounting to keep these animals safe.

"This storm actually has me concerned. Normally, I'm not worried - we do pretty well - but this one does. And we have some baby horses here, some miniature baby horses here and we have a special needs one that we're quite concerned about cause she can't stand in water," said Tieman.

The team has been dealing with power outages, pumping water and trying to keep the horses dry and warm since the first set of storms hit last week. Tieman urged any animal owner to have an emergency plans.

"You owe it to your animal to have something in place," said Tieman.

That includes having contacts for fairgrounds or evacuation centers, knowing who could be taking care of your animals in an emergency, and taking pictures of your animals to prove they're yours if they're moved for safety.

"You have to train your livestock to be able to get into a trailer, even if they're never going to leave the property. There's going to be that one day that something happens. They have to be able to get in a trailer because it makes it harder for us. It puts us in danger," said Tieman.

While their sanctuaries are full right now, Chantel and her team are still available to help. Those in need can contact them for advice or resources in moving your horses or other animals and how to keep them safe during the storm.

For more information, click HERE.

WATCH ALSO: