Nearly 100,000 SMUD customers without power due to winds | Northern California Winter Storm Updates

SMUD's outages map shows 736 current outages, with tens of thousands of customers affected across Sacramento county.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — As powerful wind gusts blow through Northern California, people are reporting downed trees, power issues and increasingly dangerous conditions on Wednesday morning.

Nearly 100,000 Sacramento Municipal Utility District customers are reporting power outages as the major winter storm bears down.

Reports of outages grew overnight, with 99,786 customers currently affected in the Sacramento area, as of 6:30 a.m.. The largest outages are happening in Arden, where just over 32,000 customers are without power.

Pacific Gas & Electric customers are not fairing much better. As of 6:30 a.m., in Stockton, 43,624 customers are without power, with several smaller outages dotted all over San Joaquin Valley. Yolo County customers are also dealing with outages: 4,454 customers are affected in West Sacramento, 8,792 customers are affected in Davis, and 11,428 customers are affected in Woodland.

Though there are few PG&E outages to report in Sacramento due to SMUD's majority control over utilities in the area, Granite Bay is experiencing some outages with 1,541 customers affected and more, smaller shutoffs across the map.

Reports and photos of felled trees from Stockton, Davis, Yuba City, and even up in Butte County have put on display the scope of the major winter storm hitting California.

Winter storm in Northern California downs trees, causes outages 1/10

2/10

3/10

4/10

5/10

6/10

7/10

8/10

9/10

10/10 1 / 10

Read more from ABC10