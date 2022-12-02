x
Accident near Northgate Boulevard and Sotano Drive leaves 2 in critical condition

The crash happened just before 5 p.m.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two people were taken to the hospital in critical condition after an accident in North Sacramento.

The Sacramento Fire Department said the crash happened just before 5 p.m. near Northgate Boulevard and Sotano Drive. Three patients were ultimately taken to the hospital, with two of the patients in critical condition.

It's not clear what led up to the accident.

Sacramento Police Department has closed roadways in the area to investigate the crash.

